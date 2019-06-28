Final Defendant In Ronceverte Robbery, Conspiracy Case Pleads Guilty

By Bobby Bordelon

A plea hearing in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 27, brings an end to a case involving four defendants, each indicted on conspiracy and robbery. Each defendant was offered and took a guilty plea from the Greenbrier County Prosecutors Office.

The case began in January 2018, when Trooper M.T. Bynum was dispatched to Morgan Hollow Road in Ronceverte, in response to a reported armed robbery.

Read more in the Friday, June 28, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.