The GEHS All-School Reunion Has Begun

By Bobby Bordelon

Alumni of Greenbrier East High School's 50 year history are returning to Greenbrier County over the coming weekend. The Greenbrier East All-School Reunion and events surrounding it span several days, beginning on Thursday, June 27.

The Thursday events include the Alumni Basketball game at 7 p.m. in the Greenbrier East Gym and a Golf Challenge at the Elks Country Club at 9 a.m.

