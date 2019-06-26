Greenbrier County Commission Approves Land Transfers

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Commission met to discuss board appointments and reappointments, bids related to the Sportsplex, and two actions related to land transfers.

The meeting opened with regular business such as approval of minutes, estate settlements, and a report from the county assessor's office. Financial statements on arts and rec transfers, line item transfers, and bill payment was approved, with no budget revisions reported.

Read more in the Wednesday, June 26, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.