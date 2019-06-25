House Bill 206 Passes From Senate To Governor, Urged To Veto On Suspected Unconstitutionality

By Leah Tuckwiller

On a stormy night in Charleston, the West Virginia Senate met to consider education reform, with tensions both inside and outside running high as discussion was interrupted not once but twice by tornado warnings.

In Monday's floor session, the Senate passed House Bill 206, the second omnibus education bill of this summer's special session. The bill will now pass to Governor Jim Justice for a signature.

Read more in the Tuesday, June 25, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.