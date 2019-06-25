Details On Greenbrier County Miner Death Released

By Bobby Bordelon

New details surrounding the death of a Greenbrier County miner in March were released by the U.S. Department of Labor.

On Thursday, March 7, at the Blue Knob Surface Mine near Rupert, an incident took the life of Adam DeBoard of Craigsville, working with South Fork Coal Company LLC. DeBoard had approximately 10 years of mining experience at the time of his death.

Read more in the Tuesday, June 25, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.