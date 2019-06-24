Senate To Reconvene Over HB 206, Legality Of Bill's Scope Questioned

By Leah Tuckwiller

The state Senate reconvenes Monday, June 24, to consider House Bill 206, the second omnibux education reform bill to come out of the recent special session of the Legislature. The floor session begins at 5 p.m., according to a notice release by the Senate Clerk.

The bill is still meeting pleny of resistance as well as support, largely along the same lines the Student Success Act (SSA), which was sent to committee in the House and "replaced" with HB 206.

Read more in the Monday, June 24, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.