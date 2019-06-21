Fairgrounds Prepare For Second Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department Music Bash

By Bobby Bordelon

The second Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department Annual Music Bash comes to the fairgrounds tomorrow, Saturday, June 22, bringing music to Fairlea to raise funds for the department.

Bringing the Grandstand to life on Saturday night are three musicians and bands, including Brandon Lay, Adairs Run, and Mark Wills. Big Al from Big County 103.5 will MC the event, and several items are also expected to be raffled off, including a guitar, Yeti cooler, and more.

