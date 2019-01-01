Smith-Allen Extradited From Ohio, Charged With First Degree Murder

By Leah Tuckwiller

Edward A. Smith-Allen has been extradited back to West Virginia from Ohio following his arrest for the shooting of Alaisia M. Smith on Friday, June 7.

"Your department worked hard on [this case]," said Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert at the last meeting of Lewisburg City Council on Tuesday, June 18. As of the meeting, over 280 man hours had been put into the case, which Teubert described as a tragedy beyond words.

Smith-Allen has been charged with first degree murder. As of press time, he is being held in Southern Regional Jail.