Manchester, Lutz Celebrated By Lewisburg

By Bobby Bordelon

The city of Lewisburg celebrated the culmination of two public service careers and conducted business during the Tuesday, June 18, meeting of City Council.

Lewisburg saw the final meetings with Mayor John Manchester and Councilmember Joseph Lutz. Both were thanked for their service to the city by council, department heads, and members of the public, with heartfelt goodbyes. Mayor-elect and councilmember Beverly White wrote and read poems for each of the exiting members.

Read more in the Thursday, June 20, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.