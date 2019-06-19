Airport Manager Stephen Snyder Is Removed, Speaks To His Service

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Tuesday, June 18, meeting of the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority saw the removal of Airport Manager Stephen Snyder in its final minutes.

After a lengthy executive session on this and other personnel issues, the board took action to remove at-will Employee A, later identified as Airport Manager Stephen Snyder. A roll call vote showed Chairman Lowell Johnson and board member Mike Rose opposed to the motion, with Deborah Phillips, Greg Furlong, and Commissioner Tammy Shifflett- Tincher in favor of removal.

Read more in the Wednesday, June 19, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.