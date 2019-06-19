GVAA Brings In New Summer Flights, Discusses Property, Budget, Hirings

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority handled a 45-year-old property error, a look to the year ahead with budgets and officer nominations, and hirings on Tuesday, June 18, in addition to Airport Manager Stephen Snyder's removal.

Moved to the front of the regular agenda was the Kellwood property transfer, finally complete after spending several months as unfinished business. Plats have finally been completed, and land which originally was to belong to the airport has finally been deeded to Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC).

