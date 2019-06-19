Elder Abuse Awareness Committe Calls Attention To Greenbrier County Problem

By Bobby Bordelon

"Abuse of older people is a tragedy inflicted on vulnerable seniors and an ever-increasing problem in today's society that crosses all socio-economic boundaries and combating abuse of older people will help improve the quality of life for all seniors across this state and country and will allow seniors to continue to live as independently as possible and contribute to the life and vibrancy of Greenbrier County," reads a proclamation from the Greenbrier County Commission, declaring June 19 Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The commission and various city governments throughout the county declared their support for the day to ensure that "seniors are guaranteed they will be treated with respect and dignity to enable them to continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers, and important and active members of the community." This problem, although national, is also very local to the county.

