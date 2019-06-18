House Tackles Education With Student Success Act, New Bill

By Leah Tuckwiller

The House of Delegates reconvened Monday, June 17, to consider the Sentae's Omnibus education bill, senate Bill 1039, the Student Success Act (SSA), which passed the Senate on June 3.

In Monday's session, Delegate Mick bates (D-Raleigh) moved to reject the Seenate message on SB1039, which would have kept the bill of the agenda for the House. Majority Leader Amy Symmers (R-Taylor) moved to table Bates' motion in order to allow the House to consider SB1039. Summers motionpassed; the message was received by the House and SB 1039 was sent to Select Committee on Education Reform C.

