White Sulphur City Council Passes Ordinances

By Bobby Bordelon

White Sulphur Springs City Council held a special meeting on Monday, June 17, in order to conduct a board of canvass on the recent election, pass two ordinances, and remind the public about an upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

City Council confirmed the final voter totals after the consideration and rejection of one provisional ballot based on lack of proper registration with the Greenbrier County Clerk's office. Mayor Bruce Bowling and the entity of City Council were reelected to their current positions in the uncontested election.

