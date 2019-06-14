Alderson Town Council Considers Water Rates, Community Center Roof

By Bobby Bordelon

After their recent reelection, Alderson Town Council gathered to discuss water rates, the Alderson Community Center roof, Little League, and more during their Thursday, June 13, meeting.

Town Council and Mayor Travis Copenhaver are working on an expansive water infrastructure plan, which would see new lines, new hydrants, and new monitoring equipment. According to Copenhaver, a water rate increase, potential new customers, and town's unaccounted for water rate is low enough to open the opportunity for debt forgiveness on the project, totaling about $1 million.

Read more in the Friday, June 14, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.