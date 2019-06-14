Lewisburg Man Charged With Assault, Battery, Fleeing

By Leah Tuckwiller

A Lewisburg man has been arrested on charges of domestic assault, battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, fleeing an officer on foot, and destruction of property.

On Wednesday, June 12, Cpl. R.L. Crone of the Lewisburg Police Department was dispatched in response to a domestic altercation; he was advised that a man was swinging a shovel. On Crone's arrival, the man, later identified as Joshua Robert Brown of Lewisburg, "came walking down the stairs of the porch in an aggressive manner" before turning away from Crone's verbal contact and running "back up the stairs and around the house," according to the criminal complaint.

Read more in the Friday, June 14, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.