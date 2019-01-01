Shooting In Dorie Miller Park Leads To First Degree Murder Charge In Lewisburg

By Bobby Bordelon

The victim of the Friday, June 7, shooting in Dorie Miller park passed away and the alleged shooter awaits extradition back to West Virginia, according to a press release from Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert.

According to an obituary posted by Wallace and Wallace, 17-year-old Alaisia M. Smith passed away on Saturday, June 8, while in the care of Charleston Area Medical Center. In the press release from Teubert, Smith's name was confirmed. In addition, a warrant for first degree murder has been issued for Edward Alexander Smith-Allen, 19, for his alleged role in the case.

Read more in the Thursday, June 13, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.