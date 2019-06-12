Meadow River Valley Presents Rupert Plans To Board Of Education

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Board of Education held their first regular meeting of the summer on Tuesday, June 11, at the county board office.

Addressing the board were representatives from the Meadow River Valley Association, the Marvel (Meadow River Valley Early Childhood Development) Center, and the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) The three entities are looking toward the possibility of purchasing and occupying the former Rupert Elementary as students move to the new location at Western Greenbrier Middle School.

