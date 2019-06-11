Greenbrier Valley Baseball Camp Offers Pro Tips

By Bobby Bordelon

Kids across the Greenbrier Valley will have the opportunity to learn baseball from some promising upcoming college players and former major league player, and Greenbrier East Spartan, Seth McClung on Wednesday, June 13.

Taking place at Hollowell Park from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the free baseball camp offers kids aged 12 and under the chance to learn baseball fundamentals from current high school players, ranging from 15 to 19 years old, currently practicing and working under McClung's guidance to be placed in college baseball programs. The West Virginia Daily News spoke to McClung from Florida over the phone as he prepared the camp for the fifth time.

