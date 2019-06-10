Dorie Miller Shooting Leaves Victim In Critical Condition, Suspect Arraigned

By Bobby Bordelon

Lewisburg police responded to an emergency call to find a juvenille suffering from a gunshot wound in Dorie Miller Park on Friday, June 7. The victim's name has not been released.

According to press releases from Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert, issued through Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester, the victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, then transferred to "a Charleston area hospital."

Read more in the Monday, June 10, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.