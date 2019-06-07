Baldwin Weighs In As House Of Delegates Prepares To Consider Student Success Act

By Leah Tuckwiller

As the Student Success Act approaches the House of Delegates, many West Virginians may find themselves with some déjà vu; in February, Senate Bill 451, the first omnibus bill, was in the same position.

The Student Success Act, designated SB 1039, approaches much of the same legislation as was included in SB 451, in a similar sweeping reform overhaul as legislators saw in regular session this winter. In response, teachers, school service personnel, and associated unions have once again returned to the fight against measures they believe to be absolute threats to the public school system.

