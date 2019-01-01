Talks Begin After Attorney Requests Justice Energy Owners Be Responsible For Damages, Fines

By Bobby Bordelon

A United States federal court is entering a new round of talks with Justice Energy to settle a civil suit brought in 2014. United States Attorney Mike Stuart recently filed a memorandum calling for the "corporate veil," legal and financial protections that can protect business owners from bankruptcy and other issues, to be lifted from Justice Energy and allow James C. Justice II and James C. Justice III, and the shareholders to be directly held responsible for the damages and court penalties incurred in the case, totaling over $1 million.

According to the complaint, Justice Energy began purchasing parts from James River Equipment LLC (James River), a Virginia business, to "service equipment that it owns and operates at various mining sits in southern West Virginia." Although the service was payable upon receipt, with interest after 30 days, Justice Energy did not pay $148,496.14 it incurred between April 10, 2013, and August 12, 2013, leading James River to file a suit seeking damages.

Read more in the Friday, June 7, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.