Grand Jury Convenes To Consider Greenbrier County June Indictments

By Bobby Bordelon

Indictments were handed down after a Greenbrier County grand jury convened on Tuesday, June 4.

Most of the charges deal with intent to deliver controlled substances, grand larceny, and breaking and entering, but also include alleged abuse-related crimes.

Each indictment is listed in the following order; name, date of birth, city, and charges.

Michael Dallas Burns, Rupert, 1/31/1955, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Richard Charles Church, Jr., 10/11/1969, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Richard Charles Church, Jr., 10/11/1969, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Robert Lee Cool, 9/1/1987, Lewisburg, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Dustin Anthony Crouch, 4/14/1991, Ronceverte, burglary, petit larceny;

Dustin Anthony Crouch, 4/14/1991, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Stephen Allen Dunn, 7/28/1977, Rainelle, malicious assault;

Rufino Mendoza Garcia, 9/26/1978, Lewisburg, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or person in position of trust, sexual assault in the third degree, inces;

Robin Marie Goins, 7/11/1966, Alderson, financial exploitation of an elderly person, fraudulent use of an access device (three counts);

Pamela Sue Grimmett, 12/28/1980, Rainelle, escape;

Wesley Paul Hanley, 4/16/1987, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Ivan Hoffa, 10/5/1974, Renick, grand larceny;

Ivan Hoffa, 10/5/1974, Renick, grand larceny, breaking and entering;

Tiffany Jenkins, 5/31/1995, Lewisburg, burglary, forgery (two counts), uttering (two counts);

Tanya Yvonne Johnson, 11/30/1982, Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance – hydocodone;

Steven Lee Johnson, 2/16/1978, Quinwood, breaking and entering, grand larceny;

Tommy Ray Keeney, 7/13/1988, Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance – tramadol;

Thurmond Daniel Loudermilk, 4/2/1989, Clintonville, escape;

Amanda Marie Lucas, 9/28/1987, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Amanda Jean Massie, 3/3/1993, Leslie, wanton endangerment, malicious wounding;

John Matlock, 9/8/1956, Meadow Bridge, sexually motivated sexual abuse in the first degree;

Jarret Wayne McCallister, 5/30/1977, Alderson, breaking and entering, grand larceny;

Alexis T. McCarty, 2/9/1996, Ronceverte, fraudulent schemes (two counts);

Joseph Lewis McCoy, 9/24/1980, Gilbert, fraudulent use of an access device;

Robert Joseph McGraw, 4/14/1981, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance – alprazolam;

Robert Joseph McGraw, 4/14/1981, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance – alprazolam;

Robert Joseph McGraw, 4/14/1981, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance – alprazolam;

Jerry Mark Moul, 7/16/1974, Meadow Bridge, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine;

Larry Junior Nelson, 4/27/1977, Rainelle, reckless fleeing an officer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm;

Lewis Robert Redden Jr., 3/26/1990, Rupert, fraudulent use of an access device (nine counts);

Matthew Riffle, 7/1/1990, Rupert, breaking and entering (four counts), petit larceny (four counts);

Nicole Roach, 9/9/1997, Quinwood, child abuse resulting in bodily injury;

Christopher Nelson Rozell, 10/7/1978, Layland, driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense;

Michael Allen Stone, 11/29/1992, Narrows, reckless fleeing;

David Wayne Trent, 12/11/1983, Ronceverte, grand larceny;

David Wayne Trent, 12/11/1983, Ronceverte, entering without breaking, grand larceny (two counts);

David Wayne Trent, 12/11/1983, Lewisburg, attempt to commit breaking and entering;

Zachary H. Wiley, 8/2/1991, Lewisburg, burglary, forgery, uttering.

Judge Jennifer P. Dent's arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, June 24.

Judge Robert E. Richardson's arraignments are scheduled for Friday, June 28.