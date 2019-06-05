Ronceverte City Council Thanks River Festival Committee, Updates On Cemetary Care

By Bobby Bordelon

The Ronceverte River Festival, cemetery grass mowing, police traffic monitoring, and the cable franchise agreement were discussed by Ronceverte City Council during its regular Monday, June 3, meeting.

With the river festival approaching quickly, Ronceverte Mayor David Smith called for people to come out and thanked the committee members for their work on the festival.

Read more in the Wednesday, June 5, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.