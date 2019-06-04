Judge Dismisses Greenbrier Flood Lawsuit

By Bobby Bordelon

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation against over 50 insurance-affiliated organizations, businesses, and individuals, seeking funds to recoup losses from the flood of 2016 on Monday, June 4.

"In accordance with the memorandum opinion and order filed contemporaneously with this judgment order, it is ordered that this civil action be ... dismissed without prejudice and retired from the docket of the court," reads Goodwin's order.

