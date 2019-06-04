Four Fire Departments Respond To House Fire In Fairlea, No One Injured

By Bobby Bordelon

A house fire brought four fire departments to Fairlea on Monday, June 3. Although the home sustained heavy damage on the second floor, no one was harmed by the fire.

The Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department led the response, assisted by Lewisburg, Frankford, and Ronceverte fire departments. Joe Thomas, Lewisburg Fire Chief and member of the Fairlea department, stated everyone was already outside of the building when they arrived on scene.

