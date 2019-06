By Leah Tuckwiller

The Student Success Act (Senate Bill 1039), a massive education reform bill sponsored by Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson), among others, has passed the state Senate and will move to the House of Delegates when the delegates reconvene.

The bill passed 18-15 in the Monday, June 3, session with one senator absent.

