West Virginia Supreme Court Affirms Eleventh Judicial Circuit Sentencing

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has issued an opinion in regard to the appeal of the 2017 recidivist sentencing of Travis Ray Norwood.

According to the opinion released by the court, in October 2016, Norwood was indicted on one count of delivery of heroin. Following a two-day trial in May 2017, Norwood was convicted of that crime; in a September 2017 recidivist trial, Norwood was found to be the same person twice previously sentenced to a penitentiary for eluding police in Chesterfield County, Virginia, in 2008, and for selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with the intent to sell, give, or distribute more than one-half ounce, but not more than five pounds of marijuana, in Alleghany County, Virginia, in 2016.

