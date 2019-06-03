Shots Fired In Downtown Lewisburg, No Reported Injuries

By Bobby Bordelon

An altercation outside of a bar lead to gunfire in downtown Lewisburg on Friday, May 31. One bullet hit the glass window of High Country Boutique, a shop on Washington Street.

"No injuries have been reported but a bullet struck a storefront window," said Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester in a social media post. "Lewisburg police were on scene shortly after the fight started and are still investigating. The [police department] will release a full report when they conclude their investigation."

