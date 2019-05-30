Greenbrier Asks For More Time For Negotiation In Flood Insurance Lawsuit

By Bobby Bordelon

A new round of discussions between The Greenbrier and a number of insurance providers and contractors will begin in July, according to a new, May 29, filing in the Southern District Court of West Virginia. The talks come on the heels of a judge's order requiring The Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, the plaintiff in the case, explain why each of the defendants had not already been notified of the case, or the case would be dismissed.

According to a press release issued by The Greenbrier earlier this year, the suit was opened on February 15, seeking funds to fix damages to The Greenbrier Sporting Club, the Oakhurst development, The Greenbrier golf course, the famous Old White TPC Course, the Oakhurst Course, and loss of revenue from the cancellation of the 2016 Greenbrier Classic PGA TOUR tournament, resulting in tens of millions of dollars of damages.

