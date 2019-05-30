Education Considered Again Saturday

By Leah Tuckwiller

Education will be coming back to the legislative table this weekend as the Senate takes up the West Virginia Student Success Act (SSA) on Saturday, June 1. The first draft of the bill was released on Friday, May 24, just over a week before the session, and comes in at 144 pages.

The concern with this new bill is that it so far seems to be the omnibus education reform bill, SB451, from winter's regular session made over. The SSA was introduced despite efforts by Senate Democrats to introduce a package of bills that take public input into consideration, particularly the insight of teachers.

Read more in the Thursday, May 30, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.