Open House At Montwell Park Illuminates Plans Moving Into The Future

By Bobby Bordelon

Montwell Park buzzed with activity as the community gathered to take a look at its future; an open house laid out plans for the park's continuing development on Thursday, May 23.

Local, fresh food stood front and center in the future plans of Montwell and its partners, The Greenbrier Valley Restoration Project, Hill and Holler Pizzeria, the Greenbrier County Health Alliance, The Local Cafe and Grocer, and The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. This includes both a local grocer and food-based health improvement classes and resources. Also scattered throughout the open house were blueprints for potential buildings, landscaping, down to the vegetable gardens and an heirloom apple orchard.

