State Senate Announces A New Bill On Education Reform

By Leah Tuckwiller

Ahead of resuming special session, the West Virginia Senate Committee on Education has released a draft of new legislation on education.

The draft of the West Virginia Student Success Act was released Friday, May 24, as a new major reform of education. Coming in at 144 pages in its first draft and covering items from budgeting to charter school insurance, the act is another "omnibus" style bill which deals with multiple issues at once rather than drafting individual bills.

Read more in the Tuesday, May 28, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.