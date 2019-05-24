Run For The Wall Returns To Rainelle

By Bobby Bordelon

Rainelle's annual Run For The Wall reception brought hundreds of motorcycle riding veterans through the town for a warm welcome by residents and students and to Rainelle Elementary for lunch.

"It was absolutely wonderful," said Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton. "It just brings great pleasure that we can celebrate the veterans and what they did for our country. What would we have if it wasn't for them?"

