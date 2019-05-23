Anonymous MVP Protester Identified, Case Will Move To Circuit Court

By Leah Tuckwiller

The anonymous protester who blocked Mountain Valley Pipeline construction near Pence Springs and was arrested for threat of terrorist acts has been transferred to circuit court, according to the Summers County Magistrate Court office.

After a preliminary hearing this week determined probable cause for the charge, the protester's case will now move to circuit court, presided over by Circuit Judge Robert Irons.

