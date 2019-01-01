Candidates Seek Local Leadership Roles

By Bobby Bordelon

Local municipal elections are fast approaching in the beginning of June, where residents of each town and city will consider who will lead their communities.

For anyone looking to find out who is on their local ticket, see the following list of the candidates, offices, and, when applicable, the local party the candidate is affiliated with.

Town of Alderson

June 11

Mayor

• Roger Bennett of Citizens Party

• Travis L. Copenhaver of Peoples Party

Recorder

• Judy Hoover of Citizens Party

• Betty Thomas of Peoples Party

City Council

• T. (Travis) Barkley of Citizens Party

• Ann Eskins of Peoples Party

• E. Sterling "Tod" Hanger Jr. of Peoples Party

• Bobby Hoover of Citizens Party

• Doris Kasley of Peoples Party

• Becky Keadle of Peoples Party

• Charlie Lobban of Peoples Party

• Austin Nichols of Citizens Party

• Richard (Rick) Parker of Citizens Party

• Ernest N. Wiley Jr. of Citizens Party

City of Lewisburg

June 11

Mayor

• Mark W. Carver of People's Party

• Beverly White of Citizen's Party

Council (Four-Year Term)

• Sarah Elkins of Citizen's Party

• Martha Hilton of People's Party

• Edward "Eddie" Johns of Citizen's Party

• Tom Shannon of People's Party

Council (Two-Year Term)

• Arron Seams of Citizen's Party

• Joe Taylor of People's Party

Town of Quinwood

June 4

Mayor:

• Brenda Sizemore

Recorder

• Cassandra Childers

Council

• Melanie Bevins

• Julie Cooper

• Sarah Holliday

• Andrea Legg

• Glen Walton

Town of Rainelle

June 11

Mayor

• Doris Vandall

Recorder

• Bill Bell

• Robin Williams

Council

• Ron Fleshman

• Gary Harris

• Martha Livesay

• Danny Milam

• Jimmy Matheney

• David Spitzer

• Monica Smathers Venable

• John Wyatt

City of Ronceverte

June 4

Recorder

• Deena M. Pack

City Council (Four-Year Term)

• Adam Rosin

• Scott Lee Vogelsong

• Gail White

City Council (Two-Year Unexpired Term)

• Kathy King

In addition to representatives, Ronceverte residents will also consider the renewal of two levies funding infrastructure in the city.

Special Cemetery Levy

• Two cents on Class I property

• Four cents on Class II property

• Eight cents on Class IV property

Special Street Levy

• Four and a quarter cents on Class I property

• Eight and a half cents on Class II property

• 17 cents on Class IV property

Town of Rupert

June 11

Mayor:

• Stephen W. Baldwin of Citizens Party

• Butch Kessler of Peoples Party

Recorder

• Barbara Nickell of Citizens Party

Council

• JD Cales of Citizens Party

• Donald Keech of Citizens Party

• David Mcafee of Citizens Party

• Jeffery Theodore Morrison of Citizens Party

• Brandy Riffle of Citizens Party

City of White Sulphur Springs

June 11

Mayor

• Bruce Bowling

Recorder

• Kathy L. Glover

City Council

• Audrey Burns Van Buren

• Mark Buskirk Collins

• Mark D. Gillespie

• Chris Hanna

• Geroge "GP" Parker