Public Hearing For Lewisburg Water Rate Increase Explains Infrastructure Needs

By Bobby Bordelon

Nestled in the long agenda of Lewisburg City Council was one item that attracted a crowd of people, the increase of water rates. On Tuesday, May 21, before voting on the ordinance, City Council opened a public hearing, giving a chance for residents and water customers to state their opinion on the increase.

Greg Belcher, with Chapman Technical Group, began the discussion by outlining why the city is considering the rate increase.

"[This is] to support a major capital improvement to the water system, kind of a long-awaited one," Belcher said. "It's a pretty extensive project that involves the source of supply, the water distribution system. ... Our cost estimates are currently sitting at $38 million. At this point the rates are based on borrowing $36.5 million."

Read more in the Thursday, May 23, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.