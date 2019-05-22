Airport Taking Off With New Updates

By Leah Tuckwiller

The regular meeting of the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority (GVAA) was held Tuesday, May 21, in the main terminal lobby.

Chariman Lowell Johnson opened the floor to public comment, an invitation accepted by Wendy Snyder, who until recently worked at Landings Restaurant. She addressed the board about her recent termination, which came after the board sought legal advice concerning Wendy Snyder's employment by the airport where her husband, Stephen Snyder, is the airport manager.

Read more in the Wednesday, May 22, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.