Lewisburg Candidates Take The Stage

By Bobby Bordelon

Candidates for Lewisburg City Council and mayor for the city gathered in the Cecil H. Underwood Youth Center to discuss a probable water rate increase, economic development, Ordinance 254, and more on Monday, May 20.

The forum, hosted by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, included candidates from both sides of Lewisburg's election, the Citizen's Party and the People's Party. Mayoral candidates include Mark Carver of the People's Party and Beverly White, current councilmember, of the Citizen's Party. Running for the two open four-year term seats on City Council are Thomas Shannon and Martha Hilton of the People's Party and Sarah Elkins and Ed Johns of the Citizen's Party. Finally, running for a two-year seat on City Council are Donald Joe Taylor of the People's Party and the incumbent Councilmember Arron Seams of the Citizen's Party. Scott Canterbury of Radio Greenbrier moderated the forum.

Read more in the Tuesday, May 21, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.