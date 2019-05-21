No Education Movement In Special Session

By Leah Tuckwiller

The West Virginia Senate convened Monday afternoon, May 20, in special session originally called to examine education before receiving two amendments by Governor Jim Justice to introduce other issue. Those waiting for education to be discussed, however, may have been disappointed.

Seven bills of the eight introduced by Senate Democrats have been moved to the Senate Committee on Education: Senate Bills 1029, 1030, 1031, 1032, 1033, 1034, and 1035. The remaining bill, SB 1036, which deals with supplementary appropriation of funds for "pilot projects or five years in hospitals and doctor's offices across the state, funding Drug Free Mother Baby projects," was referred to the finance committee.

Read more in the Tuesday, May 21, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.