Robert "Jake" Johnson

Robert "Jake" Harold Johnson, 90, of Maxwelton, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the White Sulphur Springs Center in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

He was born on September 10, 1928, in Lewisburg, WV, to Ernest A. and Carrie Freeman Johnson.

Robert was a proud United States Army veteran. After the army, he worked construction for many years before retiring and running a farm with his wife. Robert was a member of the Ronceverte Presbyterian Church in Ronceverte, WV.

Other than his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Jean King Johnson; a sister, Ruth Spencer; and a brother, Ernest A. Johnson Jr.

Survivors include a sister, Betty Jo Arbaugh of Lewisburg; a brother, Archie Johnson (Janice) of Frankford, WV; many nieces and nephews; and his four legged companion, Buster Brown.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Stephen Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the Clifton Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Maxwelton.

Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Obituary originally published in the May 20, 2019 edition of The West Virginia Daily News.