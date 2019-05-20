Greenbrier East High School Teachers Holds Walk-In Protest Of Education Discussion In Special Session

By Leah Tuckwiller

The June 2016 flood faces its third anniversary this summer; while many have recovered or partially recovered, work is still ongoing. For families in Greenbrier County, however, Thursday, May 16, was another milestone passed and a sign of brighter days ahead.

A dedication was held on Thursday for a new bridge across a creek on Hillard and Evelyn Dolin's road in Alvon. The new bridge was a West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) project, built by volunteers and funded by Community Lutheran Partners, a disaster response arm of the Lutheran church.

