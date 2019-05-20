South Carolina Car Theft Ends In Greenbrier County

By Bobby Bordelon

A man wanted for the alleged theft of a vehicle, with a nine-month-old infant in the back seat, was arrested after a car chase by the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, May 19.

According to a press release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Corporal S.W. Hudnall noticed an individual matching the description of David Roger Monts, 26, getting into a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Lewisburg around 9:20 a.m. Earlier in the day, authorities from South Carolina had contacted the Lewisburg Police Department and, through Lewisburg, the Sheriff's Department, about Monts.

Read more in the Monday, May 20, 2019, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.