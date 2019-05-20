Former Greenbrier West Counselor Sentenced To Six Months Jail Term Following Plea Deal

By Bobby Bordelon

A former Greenbrier West High School (GWHS) counselor was sentenced in Federal District Court of Southern West Virginia after she plead guilty to altering a student's grades in order to receive scholarship money.

Mellissa Krystynak was originally indicted on six counts relating to her alleged use of access to the school's grading programs to change her daughter's grades, then applying for and receiving over $10,000 in merit-based financial scholarships. In January, she plead guilty to mail fraud, count one of the indictment.

