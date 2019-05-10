Meadow River Valley Acquires Tools For Adults, Children To Fight Crime

By Theresa Flerx

Rainelle police officer, Ptl. S. Morris, is implementing as many tools as he can to deter crime in the western end of Greenbrier County, especially programs targeting young people.

As the Neighborhood Watch program, D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), Batman tours, school resource officers and other proactive initiatives are introduced, Morris has been encouraged by how receptive stakeholders in Rainelle, Quinwood and Crichton have been to these crime-resisting efforts.

