2017 Kidnapping Case Comes To A Close, Krafft Sentenced For Conspiracy Charge

By Bobby Bordelon

The second, and final, sentencing hearing in relation to a 2017 Amber Alert and subsequent kidnapping case took place in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 9.

In March, Charles Krafft, 23, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit a felony (abduction) before Judge Robert E. Richardson. In October 2018, Christopher Rider and Krafft were both indicted for abduction of "a female child under the age of 16."

