Red Sulphur springs Resident Gets Partial Credit For WWII Innovation

By Leah Tuckwiller

"Ray S. Miller, civilian armament foreman of the post ordnance shop at Ft. Benning, Ga., and a native of Red Sulphur Springs was cited at a ceremony ... for his part in devising a combination grenade launcher and semi-automatic rifle.

"Miller," read the April 27, 1944, edition of The West Virginia News, "who assisted in designing and perfecting means of launching grenades from the Garand rifle, received a citation from the Secretary of War commending him for accomplishing the achievement in the face of 'seemingly insurmountable difficulties and severe personal injuries.'" Miller was first stationed at Fort Benning in 1918.

