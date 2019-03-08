Cathy Loomis

Cathy Arlene Loomis, 59, of Caldwell, WV, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at her home.

Born November 8, 1959, in Marlinton, WV, she was the daughter of William Donald and Erma Loretta Sublett Boggs.

Cathy was a member of the Emmanuel Open Bible Church in Maxwelton, WV. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and working puzzles on her tablet. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Cathy was preceded in death by sister, Debbie Hamrick; brother-in-law, Aaron Jones; and her mother-in-law, Dottie Loomis.

Including her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, James "Nook" Loomis; son, Adam Loomis of Caldwell; daughters, Amy Perkins (James) of Lewisburg, WV, and Ali Bostic (Samuel) of Union, WV; grandchildren, Emmalee and Isaac Perkins, and Raegan and Ryder Bostic; brother, Rodney Boggs (Tina) of Frankford, WV; special niece, Santana Boggs; father-in-law, Jim Loomis; and sisters-in-law, Jeanie Fletcher (Ernie), Debbie Loomis, and Robin Jones.

Cathy has fought the good fight, Cathy has finished the race, Cathy has kept the faith. Now there is in store for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge has awarded to her on that day, and not only to her, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg, WV, with Pastor Gary Devart officiating. Burial followed in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to James "Nook" Loomis, PO Box 96, Caldwell, WV, 24925, to help offset medical expenses.

Obituary originally published in the March 11, 2019 edition of The West Virginia Daily News.