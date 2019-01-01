Mother Of Missing Renick Woman Refuses To Celebrate Life, Awaits Answers

By Robin Zimmerman

Anna Keene will turn 80 on March 21, but there will be no celebration - not until she gets answers to the question she's been asking for the past five years: what happened to her daughter, Dee Ann Keene?

Keene was last seen February 28, 2014, at the home of Ronald Ray McMillion, a then-cast member on the television show "Appalachian Outlaws." Witnesses who were with Keene at McMillion's home told police McMillion was "drinking or using drugs" and "acting crazy," so they left, but said they couldn't convince Keene to leave with them.

