Fundraiser Seeks To Help Clean Up After Barn Fire

By Bobby Bordelon

Members of the Greenbrier Valley community are throwing a party to help one of their own; on Sunday, March 10, Hill and Holler will host a fundraiser for Taso Stavrakis and Dawn Kieninger after a fire claimed their barn last month.

The barn's design was based on medieval buildings, built with many locally produced materials. Kien-inger planned to open it to the public during the upcoming WV Renaissance Festival season. Early on February 9, however, a fire spread through the barn, ruining its pristine structure. The loss hit hard after all the work put into the old-fashioned construction.

